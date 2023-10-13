Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.55.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at C$25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 65.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.5930736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

