Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 345,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $103.68 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $408,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

