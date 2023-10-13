MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $308.00 to $278.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $283.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $240.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.98. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,590.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,284,000 after buying an additional 483,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

