Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 123 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.43) to GBX 123 ($1.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Marks Electrical Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:MRK opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.13. Marks Electrical Group has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.35). The stock has a market cap of £106.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,060.00.

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,223.99). Insiders own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.