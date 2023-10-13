Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $490.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $484.00 to $490.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $469.64.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.5 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
