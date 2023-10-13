Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.92.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

