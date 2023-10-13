MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Get MasTec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.44 and a beta of 1.50. MasTec has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,493,000 after purchasing an additional 264,646 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.