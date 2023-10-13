Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
