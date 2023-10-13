Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mastech Digital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 570,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

