Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.68.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MA opened at $399.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $376.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.