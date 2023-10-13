Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $479.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $480.00 to $479.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $450.68.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $399.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

