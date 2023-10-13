Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $58.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after purchasing an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

