Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,068,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $157,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 46.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mattel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $269,283.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,788. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.09 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

