Matthew Gall Purchases 5,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

