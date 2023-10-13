Matthew Gall Purchases 5,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
