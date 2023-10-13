McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.69

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.69 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 1122749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

