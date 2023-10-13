McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $248.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,774. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $242.41 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

