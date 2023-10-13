McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.90 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $459.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.05. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $461.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,310 shares of company stock worth $28,306,037. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.