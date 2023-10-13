MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.