MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of MNOV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
