MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.