Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $91.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

