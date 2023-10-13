Mendota Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

