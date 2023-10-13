MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $11.29 or 0.00042168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $51.26 million and $1.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,541,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

