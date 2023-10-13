Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00.

Shares of MU opened at $69.75 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

