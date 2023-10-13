MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 3,470,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 1,104,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 32.21% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

