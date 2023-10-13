Midas (MIDAS) One Day Volume Tops $81.20

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Midas has a market cap of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

