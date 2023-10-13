Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,399 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

