Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Takes Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,419,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 170,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

