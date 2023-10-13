Mina Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $355.44 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,083,752,813 coins and its circulating supply is 983,833,617 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,083,684,412.8400393 with 983,712,505.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.36077024 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $9,410,376.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

