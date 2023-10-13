Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The business’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after acquiring an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

