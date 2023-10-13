Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

MRTX stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after buying an additional 573,957 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

