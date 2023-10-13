Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.80. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 335,331 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 77,730 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $548,773.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 870,530 shares of company stock worth $6,225,222 over the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after buying an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

