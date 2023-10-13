Mitek Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.78. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

