Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 2.1 %

MITEY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 46,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,983. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

