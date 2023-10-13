MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTC stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. MMTec has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MMTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MMTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MMTec by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMTec during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Company Profile

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

Featured Stories

