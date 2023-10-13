Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.83.

MHK opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

