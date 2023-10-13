Mohawk Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 475% compared to the typical volume of 558 call options.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinney Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.