Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $339.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.38. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

