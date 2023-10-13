Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. 116,974 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

About Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.