Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCRI opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $61,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 997,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,933,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

