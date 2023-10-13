monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY
monday.com Stock Performance
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of monday.com
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.