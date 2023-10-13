Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MTU opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.12) on Friday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 91.25 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.51). The company has a market cap of £152.73 million, a P/E ratio of -583.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.62. The company has a current ratio of 33.36, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Arthur Copple acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($57,527.54). Insiders purchased a total of 100,138 shares of company stock worth $10,964,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

