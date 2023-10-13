Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $139.70 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $139.70 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,395,006 coins and its circulating supply is 766,531,020 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

