Morgan Stanley Cuts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $50.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

