Morgan Stanley Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $50.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

CZR traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

