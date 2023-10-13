MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,041. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.73 and a 1-year high of $105.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

