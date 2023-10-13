M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of MTB opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after acquiring an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 643,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

