MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTY. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.86.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTY opened at C$51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.9071877 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.