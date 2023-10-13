MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded MTY Food Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.86.

MTY opened at C$51.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$51.81 and a one year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.9071877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

