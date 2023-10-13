National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$101.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$89.48 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The stock has a market cap of C$97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6290984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

