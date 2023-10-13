Needham & Company LLC Cuts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $21.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. Analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

