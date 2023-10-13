Needham & Company LLC Lowers VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $8.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

VIZIO Price Performance

VZIO opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $975.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532. 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

